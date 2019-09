Norma Louise Sims, 86, of Harrodsburg, widow of Clarence “Dub” William Sims, died Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at the Harrodsburg Health Care Center in Harrodsburg.

Born March 16, 1933, in Harrodsburg, she was the daughter of the late Collins Lone and Virgie Ina Denny Prewitt.

She attended both Shakertown and Harrodsburg schools, was a homemaker and a member of the Bruner’s Chapel Baptist Church.