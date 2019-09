Josephine P. Pence, 94, of Frankfort, widow of James Evermont Pence, died Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at the McDowell Place in Danville.

Born Feb. 6, 1925, in Woodford County, she was the daughter of the late Archie and Elizabeth (Flynn) Poole.

She was a retired Bottling employee for National Distillery and was a member of the Millville Christian Church.