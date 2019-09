Jonas Floyd Barnes, 80, husband of Alene Robinson Barnes, died Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at the Baptist Health Hospice Center in Lexington.

Born Nov. 10, 1938, in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Critt and Freida Conn Barnes.

He was a retired Frito-Lay employee and co-owner of Barnes and Saunders Construction, was a member of the Danville First Baptist Church and was a Veteran of the Army National Guard.