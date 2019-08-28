Fill This Long Holiday Weekend With Fun

Fun Things To Do This Week In Mercer County

This week it’s all about the lake. Mercer County residents will flock down to Herrington Lake to celebrate Labor Day. While most everything will be closed on Monday, you’ll still find plenty to do in Mercer County.

Thursday

Live music by Steve Hendrickson at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). 7–10 p.m. Food will be provided by Wake ‘n’ Bake on Thursday and throughout the weekend. (859) 265-0872 or Facebook—Lemons Mill Brewery.

Friday

Live music by Becky Montgomery with Stevie Hendrickson followed by Chris Linton. Food by Ceezy’s BBQ. Friday Night Market on Main by Harrodsburg First Main Street Program. 5–9 p.m. downtownharrodsburg.com or 734-6811.

Music on the Lawn at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). 6:30–9:30 p.m. $5 admission only required if attending tour or indoor exhibits. 1-800-734-5611 or shakervillageky.org.

Saturday

Mercer County Farmers’ Market at Mercer County Fairgrounds (560 Linden Avenue). 9 a.m.–1 p.m. 734-4378.

Pickers & Grinners at Kentucky Fudge Company (225 South Main Street). 10 a.m. 733-0088. Facebook—kentuckyfudgecompany.

High school football. Allen County-Scottsville takes on the Mercer County Titans at the McDaniel Wealth Management Rebel Bowl in Boyle County. 5 p.m.

Music on the Lawn at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). 6:30–9:30 p.m. $5 admission only required if attending tour or indoor exhibits. 1-800-734-5611 or shakervillageky.org.

McAfee Jamboree (163 Dunn Lane). Live country music starts 7 p.m. Doors open 6 p.m. $10 (Ages 10 and under free). (859) 265-0962 or Facebook—McAfee Jamboree & Auctions.

Weekdays

Trivia night at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Tuesday, Sept. 3, 6:30 p.m. (859) 265-0872 or Facebook—Lemons Mill Brewery.

Mercer County Farmers’ Market at Mercer County Fairgrounds (560 Linden Avenue). Wednesday, Sept. 4, 3–6 p.m. 734-4378.

Something we missed? Email an event to be included in the Weekender to rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com.