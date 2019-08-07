Get Your Motor Running At Old Bridge Cruise-In

Weekender For August 8–15

After the Mercer County Fair and Horse Show, the 127 Yard Sale and the beginning of the new school year, it’s time to take a breather before Pioneer Days, which begins Friday, Aug. 16.

But that doesn’t mean there isn’t plenty to do this week in Mercer County.

Thursday

Nick Lester at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). 7–10 p.m. Food will be provided by Hill of Beans on Thursday, Caribbean Spice on Friday, Aug. 9, and 19th Hole on Saturday, Aug. 10. (859) 265-0872 or Facebook—Lemons Mill Brewery.

Friday

Music on the Lawn at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Friday, Aug. 9, 6:30–9:30 p.m. 1-800-734-5611 or shakervillageky.org. $5 admission if attending tour or indoor exhibits.

Friday Night Market on Main. Music, food and beverages, shopping and family activities sponsored by Harrodsburg First Main Street Program. Friday, Aug. 9, 5–9 p.m. 734-6811 or downtownharrodsburg.com.

Saturday

Mercer County Farmers’ Market at Mercer County Fairgrounds (560 Linden Avenue). 9 a.m.–1 p.m. 734-4378.

Cruise-In at Old Bridge General Store (U.S. 127 North in Salvisa). Car show. Saturday, Aug. 10, 6 p.m.–9 p.m. thecruisenightpage.com.

McAfee Jamboree (163 Dunn Lane). Live country music starts 7 p.m. Doors open 6 p.m. $10 (Ages 10 and under free). (859) 265-0962 or Facebook—McAfee Jamboree & Auctions.

Night Hike: Perseids meteor shower. 8:30–9:30 p.m. Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Price is included with purchase of general admission ticket. 1-800-734-5611 or shakervillageky.org.

Weekdays

Trivia night at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Tuesday, Aug. 13, 6:30 p.m. (859) 265-0872 or Facebook—Lemons Mill Brewery.

Mercer County Farmers’ Market at Mercer County Fairgrounds (560 Linden Avenue). Wednesday, Aug. 14, 3–6 p.m. 734-4378.

Paint Bar at the Gallery, formerly the Arts Council of Mercer County (120 South Main Street). Thursday, Aug. 15, 6–8 p.m. $25 per artist. (859) 265-0790.

