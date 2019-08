Brenda Morse, 71, wife of George Douglas Morse, died Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at her home in Salvisa.

Born June 22, 1948, in Harrodsburg, she was the daughter of the late Herbert W. and Pauline Jones Goforth.

She retired from the Commonwealth of Kentucky, Cabinet for Health and Family Service, was a member of the Harrodsburg Baptist Church and attended Harrodsburg Community Church.