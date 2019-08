William Thomas Goodlett, 86, died Sunday, July 28, 2019, in Trenton, Ohio.

Born July 24, 1933, in Washington County, he was the son of the late George Thomas and Mary Ellen Sanders Goodlett.

He was a retired Armco Steel employee and former owner of Goodlett Fence, was a member of Harrodsburg Baptist Church, and was a veteran of the Ky National Guard.