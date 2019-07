Harden Melzer Green, 69, of Harrodsburg, husband of Cindy Ann Strealy Green, died Saturday, July 20, 2019, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center, in Danville.

Born Feb. 12, 1950, he was the son of the late Harden and Gladys Elizabeth Melzer Green.

He was a retired Kentucky Utilities maintenance employee and was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Danville.