Four Decade Search For A Missing Lexington Woman Leads To Mercer County

Tips Lead Authorities To Search Along Kentucky River

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

Could the solution to one of Kentucky’s most notorious missing persons cases be found somewhere along U.S. 68 in Mercer County?

On Friday, the Kentucky State Police searched along the Kentucky River for Melanie Flynn, who disappeared in 1977. It was the second time in two weeks KSP searched Mercer County, according to news reports.

Flynn, a resident of Lexington, belonged to a prominent family. Her father Bobby Flynn was a former state senator and her brother Doug Flynn played professional baseball with the Cincinnati Reds.

She was last seen on Jan. 25, 1977, leaving the Kentucky High School Athletic Association in Lexington, where she worked as a secretary. She was 24 years old at the time of her disappearance, according to charleyproject.org, a website that publicizes cold cases.

Anyone with information can call the Lexington-Fayette Police Department 859-258-3563.

