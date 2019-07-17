Burrows Indicted For Assaulting Police

12 Indicted By Mercer Grand Jury

A self-styled mixed martial arts fighter has been indicted for a confrontation with local peace officers on Memorial Day weekend.

On Friday, May 24, at 9:14 a.m., the Harrodsburg Police Department received a complaint about an apparently intoxicated man riding a bike at the Apple Market. According to the uniform citation, when Patrolman Andrew Lay located the man, subsequently identified as Kenneth Alan Burrows, 30, of 488 Larue Street, Burrows took off on his bike towards Larue Street, then headed into oncoming traffic on College Street, causing cars to swerve to miss him, before turning down West Office Street.

Patrolman Aaron Steele deployed a Taser, which knocked Burrows from his bike but didn’t knock the fight out of him. When Lay and Steele tried to grab Burrows, all three men fell to the ground, according to the citation. Burrows struck both officers in the face and body, and Lay’s glasses were broken in the scuffle. According to the citation, Burrows also spit on Lay before the officers were able to subdue him, with additional assistance from Dep. Wes Gaddis of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, who arrived on the scene.

