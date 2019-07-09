James W. Jackson, 66, died Saturday, July 6, 2019.

He was born in Danville on November 8, 1952 to the late Grant Robinson and Juanita Key Jackson.

James served in the United States Navy and attended United Methodist Church in Harrodsburg.

He was employed at Kentucky Utilities in the Control Plant. James loved his motorcycles, guns and his grandchildren.

He is survived by his companion, Linda Rowland of Harrodsburg; a son, James Jackson, Jr. of Louisville; a daughter Rebekah Jackson of Richmond; three grandchildren, Jayden Jackson, Chloe Jackson and Sophie Jackson.

In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by a brother, Robert Jackson.