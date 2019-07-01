Connie Bass

Connie Jean Bass, 54, of Harrodsburg, died Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at her home.

Born Nov. 11, 1964, in Mercer County, she was the daughter of the late Connie M. Bass and Irene Pittman Baker.

Survivors include: one daughter, Brandi Brewer of Richmond; four sisters, Rita K. Luttrell of Bardstown, Sarah L. Luttrell of Liberty, Callie Bass of Lexington and Marsha Dean of Frankfort; one brother, William Bass of Frankfort and three grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Monday, July 1, at Ransdell Funeral Chapel with James Harley officiating.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.ransdellfuneralchapel.com.