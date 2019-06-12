Charles Fallis

Charles Louis Fallis, 91, of Salem, Virginia, formerly of Harrodsburg, widower of the late Betty Marie Sizemore Fallis, died Friday, May 17, 2019.

He was the son of the late Thomas Lee Fallis and Ruth Lee Kinkaid Fallis.

Survivors include: one son, Steven; three daughters, Jane, Beth and Susan; two brothers, Ray and Norman of Harrodsburg, and one sister, Ruth.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Elbert and Glen Fallis, and one sister, Dixie.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 22, at Ransdell Funeral Chapel.