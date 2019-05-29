STOP! Harrodsburg Creates Two Four-Way Stops On Main Street
City Workers Install Four-Way Stops At Poplar And Office Street Intersections
Robert Moore
Herald Staff
On Wednesday morning, workers with the City of Harrodsburg’s public works department began erecting stop signs on Main Street.
The city commission voted the night before to create two four-way stops at the Office Street and Poplar Street intersections on Main Street. They also voted to erect a stop sign at the corner of Greenville Street and Beaumont Avenue.
The reason behind the stops is protecting pedestrians by slowing traffic moving through the downtown business district.
While in the past merchants have opposed placing stop signs in the downtown area, Tim Kazimer, who co-owns the Kentucky Fudge Company with his wife Jennifer, said he had a petition signed by all local merchants or their representatives saying they were in favor of the idea.
“Traffic is fast,” Kazimer said Tuesday night. “I’m concerned that pedestrian safety is in jeopardy.”
Another issue cited by Kazimer and the commissioners is that cars coming from side streets cannot see without pulling out onto Main Street, especially when cars were parked along the street.
Commissioner Charlie Mattingly said it would be at least two weeks before they could also paint the intersections. The commissioners also discussed erecting stop lights at the new four-way stops, but nothing has been decided.
I will avoid Main Street from ,now on
Sad that all they could come up with is stop signs on main when the speed limit is clearly posted. No saying that they won help,but woo is going to enforce the law if stop signs are ignored? Police Department is short on manpower because of low pay for our Police Officers. If City Officials cared about the Citizens of Harrodsburg, pay a fair wage so our Officers won’t leave for better wages once they have experience. Also get off your lazy butts and do something that promotes growth. I’m ashamed of the way Harrodsburg officials are Killing Harrodsburg.
Now all them young boys with their big toys (trucks) will be squealing off at every stop sign making big black marks on Main Street.
If it works and makes the street safer, I’m willing to give it a try.
Really! It’s 15mph speed limit already. Where are the police? Seeing city police all over the county, but not taking care of main street.