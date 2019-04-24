Wanted Fugitive Caught In Salvisa With Guns And Drugs

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

A wanted fugitive is now in custody after being caught with firearms and drugs this weekend.

At 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 21, a Mercer County Sheriff’s deputy investigating a suspicious activity complaint in Salvisa arrested Justin Todd Jones, 40, of Harrodsburg.

After a search of Jones’ vehicle, he was arrested and charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon (two counts) and 3rd-degree possession of an unspecified controlled substance.

Jones was also served with five warrants, including a fugitive warrant from the State of Indiana as well as two counts each of contempt of court and failure to appear.

Jones is being held on bonds worth $8,813 at Boyle County Detention Center. He is scheduled to appear in court today, Thursday, April 25.

Dep. Bill Cruce of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest.

