Celebrating Easter In Mercer County

Easter is here and Mercer County has a variety of events planned to celebrate the holiday.

• The Harrodsburg Kiwanis Club is hosting the 11th annual Community Easter Egg Hunt at Old Fort Harrod State Park. The activities start at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 20. This event is free. Fort Harrod is located at 100 South College Street. Call 734-3314 for more information.

• Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill will be holding a Golden Egg Hunt in addition to their annual hunt. The event begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 20. Fees are $7 and up. Shaker Village is located at 3501 Lexington Road. Call 734-5411 for more information.

• The Salvisa Community Easter Egg Hunt is Saturday, April 20, at 1 p.m. The hunt for ages up to third grade will be downtown. Contact Doug Alexander for more information at 502-827-1944.

• The Big Spring will host a 9 a.m. Easter service on Sunday, April 21. The event is free and attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and well behaved pets. The Big Spring is located on East Factory Street. Contact 734-2635 for more information.

• The Carpenter’s Christian Church Easter Egg Hunt Extravaganza will be held Saturday, April 20 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., “The Cross Has the Final Word” event is Friday, April 19 and Saturday, April 20 at 6:30 p.m. Easter Sunday service times will be 9:15 a.m. and 11 a.m. and a “No Walls” Easter service on Sunday, April 21, at 3 p.m. at the corner of James and West Office Street. Carpenter’s Christian Church is located at 1340 U.S. 127 Bypass. Call 734-0670 for more information.

• St. Philip’s Episcopal Church Palm Sunday service: Sunday, April 14, at 10 a.m. Tenebrae (service of shadows) on Wednesday, April 17, at 7 p.m. Maundy Thursday a joint service with St. Peter AME on Thursday, April 18 at 7 p.m. Good Friday – outdoor Stations of the Cross a Ministerial Association event Friday, April 19, at 10 a.m. Good Friday, main service on Friday, April 19 at 7 p.m. Easter Sunday: 10 a.m. St Philip’s is located at 118 W Poplar Street. Call 734-3569 for more information.

• Harrodsburg Christian Church Palm Sunday Cantata at 10 a.m on Sunday, April 14. Christ in the Passover Seder Worship Service featuring Jews for Jesus missionary, Isaac Brickner at 6:30 p.m. Good Friday Communion Service from 6-8 p.m. concluding with Stations of the Cross on Friday, April 19, On Sunday, April 21, a 7 a.m. Sunrise Easter Service at “The Springs” on East Factory Street with Burgin Christian Church. Attendees need to bring their lawn chairs. also a 10:30 a.m. Easter Worship Service. Harrodsburg Christian Church is located at 305 South Main Street. Call 734-3224 for more information.

• Harrodsburg United Methodist Church Good Friday Service of Tenebrae, or “Service of Shadows.” This is a service of scripture and music that leads through the last events of the life of Jesus. The service will begin at 6:30 p.m. and will be located in the sanctuary. Harrodsburg United Methodist is located at 120 South Chiles Street. Call 734-3704 for more information.

• Southside Christian Church Services on Easter Sunday will be at 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. The public is welcome. Southside is located at 1950 Danville Road. Call 734-6927 for more information.

• Centennial Baptist Church will be having guest speaker, Reverend James Bartleson of Somerset for their Easter service on Sunday, April, 21. Worship begins at 11: 15 a.m. Centennial is located at 291 West Lane. Call 734-0746 for more information.

• Now Faith Worship Center on 371 Mooreland Avenue will be having Easter Sunday Service at 11 a.m. Everyone is welcome to attend. Call 556-0503 for more information.

• The Mercer County Corporative Extension Office is holding a Breakfast with the Easter Bunny event on Saturday, April 13 from 8 a.m. to noon. Cost is $6. The extension office is located at 1007 Lexington Road. Call 734-4378 for more information.

