Leon Devine, 72, died Friday, March 22, 2019 at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center.

Born Jan. 8, 1947 in Mercer County, he was the son of the late George A. and Laura Elizabeth Carey Devine.

He was a retired business owner having owned and operated Harrodsburg Pool Hall for several years and also co-owned and operated Devine Roofing along with his brother.