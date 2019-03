Gerald Dale Carter, 75, husband of Betty Carter, of Franklin, formerly of Harrodsburg, died Thursday, March 21, 2019, at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn.

Born Oct. 22, 1943, in Mercer County, he was the son of the late Simon Carter and the late Pauline Vandiver Carter.

He was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church and was a retired farmer.