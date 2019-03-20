Sheriff’s Office Wants To Create A Camera Database

Registry Could Help With Investigations, Sheriff Says

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office is looking to build a camera database.

The sheriff’s office is asking local businesses and residents to register their security cameras. This is the first step in the Community Camera Initiative, in which the sheriff’s office hopes to include privately collected surveillance footage in their investigations.

“We’d like an idea of where the cameras are and where they’re pointed,” said Sheriff Ernie Kelty.

Kelty said privately owned security footage had played a key role in several recent investigations, including locating a stolen trailer and prosecuting the thief who took it.

He said several other police agencies have successfully instituted similar ideas.

“We’re trying to do the same thing,” Kelty said.

Registering a security camera will not give the sheriff’s office access to your footage. The owner’s consent is still needed. The registry only gives investigators somewhere to start. The information will not be made public, the sheriff said.

Deputies will begin gathering information as soon as possible.

Please contact Capt. Scott Elder at the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office with any questions at 734-4221.

