Joseph G. “Joe” Ammons Jr., 77, of Harrodsburg, husband of Janice Carol Goodlett Ammons, died Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.

Born March 5, 1941, in Meade County, he was the son of the late Joseph Gid and Evelyn Goins Ammons.

He was a retired self-employed heavy equipment operator, member of the Worlds Town Church of God and attended the Burgin Church of God.