Thomas Moore

Thomas Matthew “Tom” Moore, 66, of Harrodsburg, husband of Patricia Ann Mayes Moore, died Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018, at the Saint Joseph Hospital East, in Lexington.

Born Oct. 2, 1952, in Chelsea, Maine, he was the son of the late Frederic L and Geraldine A. (Neville) Moore. Tom was a retired self-employed Building Contractor, had served as President of the Mercer County Builders Association and was a member of the Masonic Lodge. He was the Volunteer Supervisor for the Young’s Park Creative Playground.