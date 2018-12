Jerry Lee Royalty, 66, of Louisville, died Wednesday, Dec. 12,, at the Baptist Health Lexington.

Born Aug. 25, 1952, in Mercer County, he was the son of the late James and Lena Mae (Hulett) Royalty.

He was a member of the Christian Church, former Harrodsburg City Commissioner, and was Member of the Harrodsburg Jaycees, where he had served as past VP and Treasurer. He was a graduate of the Central Kentucky Vo-tech, having studied photography.