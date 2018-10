Farolin (Lynne) Roberta Hicks, 75, of Harrodsburg, wife of James W. Hicks, died Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, at the Ephraim McDowell James B. Haggin Memorial Hospital.

Born Jan. 1, 1943, in Newport, RI, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Farolin Irene Jackman Kyle.

She was a member of The Carpenter’s Christian Church, was a retired employee of Corning Glass and was a caregiver for several years.