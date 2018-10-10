KSP Investigating Rose Hill Food Basket Fire

Blaze Was Second Fire Reported At Historic General Store, Investigators Say

Kentucky State Police are investigating a fire that destroyed the Rose Hill Food Basket on Highway 152, just west of Harrodsburg early yesterday morning.

According to a KSP press release, the first call to 911 was reported just after 3 a.m., and when the fire department arrived the structure was fully engulfed.

The initial investigation indicates someone allegedly set the building on fire, and this was the second time that a fire was reported at the store in the past three weeks., according to the KSP.

Anyone with information about the cause or person(S) believed to be responsible for setting the fire, are asked to call KSP Post 7 at 859-623-2404 or the Arson Task Force at 800-27ARSON (800-272-7766).

The Arson Task Force is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for starting the fire.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by KSP Post 7 Arson Investigator Pat Alford.