William M. “Will” Dedman, 76, widower of Ann Harriet Freeman Dedman, of Harrodsburg, died Friday, Sept. 14, 2018, at his home.

Born Jan. 19, 1942, in Fayette County, he was the son of the late Charles M. and Anne Hart Milward Dedman.

He was a member of the St. Philips Episcopal Church, a former member and Paul Harris Fellow of the Rotary Club of Harrodsburg, and had served on the Mercer County Fair Board and the Haggin Hospital Board.