Habitat For Humanity Benefit Dinner Scheduled For Aug. 27

Silent Auction, Dinner And Live Music For Habitat for Humanity

Jennifer Marsh

jmarsh@harrodsburgherald.com

Mercer County Habitat for Humanity is holding their annual benefit dinner at Salvisa Baptist Church on Monday Aug. 27 at 5:30 p.m.

The event raises funds for the non-profit organization that builds housing to help eliminate poverty housing.

The 2018 Mercer County partner family has been the Chilton Family and they helped a resident who needed and extensive repair to their existing home.

“Our main project and biggest expense for this year is the road extension,” said Brittany McKnight, communications and newsletter editor for Mercer County Habitat for Humanity. “ Our new road is needed to make remaining lots usable for our next partner family. We will soon be taking on applicants for new partner families.”

The three main qualifications include: The need for adequate shelter, the ability to pay back a Habitat loan, and the willingness to partner with Habitat.

The benefit dinner will catered by Family Affair restaurant and will include a silent auction and live music by the Patriot Quartet.

The Patriot Quartet is a group out of Salvisa that presents music in the traditional, Southern Gospel, four-part harmony style.

“For several years, the Family Affair has provided all of the cooking and purchases of the food at no charge,” said Mcknight. “Family Affair Restaurant is worthy of much praise as well as the Patriot Quartet and Salvisa Baptist Church for allowing this event every year for no charge to Habitat. All of the money, items auctioned, and donations are used for the Mercer County Habitat for Humanity only – so all funds stay in our community,” said Mcknight.

Tickets to the benefit dinner are $15. in advance and $20 at the door. The doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the concert begins at 6:45 p.m.

For more information call Shannon Holiday at 734-3746.

To learn more, check out this week’s issue of the Harrodsburg Herald.