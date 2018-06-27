Two Titans compete at Kentucky Junior Amateur Championships

Arpan Dixit

Herald Staff

sports@harrodsburgherald.com

It’s a big summer for two golfers from Mercer County.

Reed Gritton of the Mercer boys golf team and Bekah Upchurch of the girls team will be competing in the Kentucky Junior Amateur Golf Championships this week.

The boys tournament will be held on Wednesday and Thursday, June 27-28, at Bardstown Country Club, while the girls tournament is held on Thursday and Friday, June 28-29, at Cherry Blossom Golf Club in Georgetown.

“I am excited and blessed for the opportunity to play on my future home course,” said Upchurch.

She is a Georgetown golf commit.

“I am nervous, but I know I will have an amazing time. I am excited to see the results of the tournament,” she said.

Gritton loves competing in big tournaments.

“It’s awesome to play against these guys. I love the competition. It makes me better playing with them,” said Gritton. “They are so good and it motivates me to get better every single day. I love big tournaments like this one because I can see where I stand with the best and see what I need to work on for the future.”