James Delbert “Doc” Siler, 84, of Harrodsburg, widower of Mary E. Bowling Siler, died Friday, June 15, 2018, in Harrodsburg.

Born March 13, 1934, in Faber, he was the son of the late Ernest and Artie Perkins Siler.

He was a retired farmer for the Shawnee Farms and was a member of the Baptist faith.