Carthol “Mr. C.” King, 68, of Judy Sanders King, died Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018 at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.

Born May 17, 1949 in Burgin, he was the son of the late Calvin H.G. and Delilah Price King.

He was retired from Matsushita and Whirlpool and had attended Fellowship Baptist Church.