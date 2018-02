George W. Brooks, 91, widower of Margaret Sparks Brooks, died Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018 in Harrodsburg.

Born June 14, 1926, he was the son of the late David and Lucy Cleveland Minor Brooks.

He served as an Army Tec Sgt. during World War II. He was a retired teacher for the Taylor and Mercer County School Systems, a Deacon Emeritus at Harrodsburg Baptist Church, a member of Masonic Lodge #777 F&AM and was a volunteer at the Christian Life Center.