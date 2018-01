William Armond Bottom, 87, Harrodsburg, husband of Sarah Frances Woods Bottom, died Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center, in Danville.

Born Feb. 5, 1930, in Boyle County, he was the son of the late Marshall Demaree and Flossie Elizabeth (Shouse) Bottom.

He was a former employee of IBM, former owner of the Bottom Motor Co., and operated a custom farming business for several years. He was a member of the Harrodsburg Baptist Church.