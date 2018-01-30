Andrew Evans By Harrodsburg Herald | January 30, 2018 | 0 Andrew Michael Evans, 28, of Harrodsburg, died Monday, Jan. 29, 2018 at his residence. Arrangements are incomplete at the Ransdell Funeral Chapel. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts James Matherly January 30, 2018 | No Comments » Laura Wright January 30, 2018 | No Comments » Kenneth Tschanz January 30, 2018 | No Comments » Kimberly Shelton January 30, 2018 | No Comments » Hazel Hulette January 30, 2018 | No Comments »