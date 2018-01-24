Irvine Scores 200th Career Win At Burgin

Arpan Dixit

It was a special night to be a Burgin Bulldog, especially for Bulldogs head coach Don Irvine.

Burgin (5-10) defeated the Piarist Knights (1-14) by a final score of 64-22 to give Irvine his 200th career win at Burgin on Friday, Jan. 19.

Irvine has won 193 games as the Bulldogs coach, and has had seven wins as the Lady Bulldogs coach.

“I’ve had a lot of great memories of past Burgin players and teams that made this possible,” he said. “It is a milestone of longevity and I have been blessed to have been allowed to coach at Burgin for that long. It’s a team game, so I definitely look at it as a team milestone.”

Burgin’s game against Piarist was never in doubt. Irvine was able to clear his bench in the second half and give his younger guys much needed varsity experience.

Junior Ethan Kestler led the Bulldogs in scoring with 16 points and hit 8-9 from the free throw line. Junior Cameron Hurst, the leading scorer and rebounder on the season for Burgin, had 12 points and a team-high 9 rebounds. Sophomore Wesley Tyler chipped in 10 points and 8 rebounds to round out the double-digit scoring.

Kyle Price led the Knights with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Scoring for the Bulldogs: Kestler 16, Hurst 12, Tyler 10, Boursaw 7, S. Martin 5, Reed 4, Jacob Qualls 4, Jackson Qualls 3, May 2, Hale 1.

