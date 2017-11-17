Contractor To Return To Work On Brooklyn Bridge On Monday, KYTC Says

A contractor is scheduled to return to work on the Brooklyn Bridge, which carries U.S. 68 over the Kentucky River, on Monday, Nov. 20.

However, there will be a temporary bridge closure in order to complete repairs, said the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Department of Highways.

KYTC announced repair work on the bridge, which connects Mercer and Jessamine Counties, will resume next week. The temporary closure will start at 9 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 27, and run until 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 29. The closure is necessary to perform bridge overlay work, KYTC said.

One lane on the bridge has been closed since August. When the contractor stripped away the paving, they discovered unexpected deterioration in the metal deck and pulled out until the state changed the bridge repair contract.

Motorists are advised to use U.S. 127 and Kentucky Route 33 as a detour.

All work is subject to change depending on weather, emergencies and other factors beyond the control of KYTC.

