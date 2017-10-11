Mercer All-Comers fare well for Titans and Bulldogs

Arpan Dixit

Herald Staff

The Mercer All Comers cross country meet was held on Tuesday, Oct. 3, at Anderson Dean Park. The Mercer County Titans and Burgin Bulldogs cross country teams had an impressive showing on their home course.

Burgin came second place in the boy’s run with a combined time of 1:35:16.64, while Mercer came in fifth with a time of 2:00:32.66.

The Lady Titans came in first place in the girl’s run with a combined time of 1:58:55.65, and the Lady Bulldogs placed third with a time of 2:23:49.62.

Mercer’s Haley Blevins finished first overall in the girl’s run, finishing with a time of 19:53.65. Her teammate, Clayra Darnell, finished second with a time of 21:41.87. Two more Lady Titans finished in the top 10. Emma Leitenberger finished fourth with a time of 23:37.45 and Erin Darland finished fifth with a time of 25:08.76.

Mercer’s Brianna Wimsatt finished 14th with a time of 28:33.92, Madison King finished 15th with a time of 28:48.62 and Corban Profitt finished 17th with a 30:53.52 time.

The Titans had 15 personal bests among the boys and girls and Head Coach David Teets couldn’t be happier.

“To me, the most important thing is to instill into my athletes that hard work results in progress and reaching ones goals,” said Teets. “Haley (Blevins) is on the right track for an outstanding performance at region and state this year.”

Burgin’s Avery Harmon was the first Burgin girl to place, finishing sixth with a time of 25:26.28. Harmon took over a minute off her personal record. Kenzie Humber placed 11th with a 27:35.97 time, Keira Propes finished 13th with a time of 28:25.78. Anderson Taylor finished 16th with a time of 30:47.83 and Jeyden Watkins finished 21st with a time of 31:33.76.

On the boy’s side, Burgin’s Trevar Lay finished first overall with a time of 17:29.37. This was Lay’s best time this season and his second win of the year. His teammates Drew Hatfield, Daylan Hodges and Hunter Preston all finished in the top 10. Hatfield finished third in 18:05.38, Preston finished 7th in 19:14.85 and Hodges placed ninth in 19:23.60.

John Boursaw placed 18th with a time of 21:02.80. Travis Stewart placed 31st with a time of 24:56.13.

