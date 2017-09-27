Titans golf finishes in the top 10 in region

Arpan Dixit

Herald Staff

Qualifying for the state tournament in golf is a very tough task. The top two teams in the region automatically qualify as well as the top three scores outside of the top two teams. Unfortunately, for the Mercer County Titans golf team, they fell just short.

The Titans placed ninth out of 20 teams, finishing with a total score of 355. Sophomore Reed Gritton shot 82, senior Kody Coontz shot 88, freshman Logan Thompson shot 92, senior Ty Divine shot 93 and senior Roston Southworth shot 100.

Taylor County won the region for the third straight season, shooting a team combined score of 293. Campbellsville High School placed second shooting 306. Danville High School came in third shooting 310.

Although Head Coach Jay Anderson and his players would have liked to seen a better result, that doesn’t take away what the team has accomplished this season. “Overall, it was a great season. We over achieved in my mind thanks to the additions of some first year players and the development of our younger guys,” said Anderson. “Our play at region was below our expectations, however, our players will take away the positives and get back to work.”

The Titans tied the school record for combined score shooting 143 in their match against Lincoln County. In the same match, Gritton broke the school record for lowest round shooting 31 (-5).

Losing their seniors Long, Southworth, Darland, Divine and Coontz will be tough to replace but Thompson and Gritton both have bright futures on the course and their hard work will certainly pay off come next season.

“We had phenomenal leadership from captain Kody Coontz and our other four seniors,” said Anderson. “Kody has played for me for the last eight years so he knew our expectations and was critical in our success this year.”