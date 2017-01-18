BURGIN MAYOR FIRES JIM CALDWELL FOR ‘DIRECT INSUBORDINATION’

Burgin Mayor George Hensley has fired Police Chief Jim Caldwell.

Caldwell, who has served as Burgin’s sole police officer for 21 years, was terminated Thursday, Jan. 12, according to Hensley.

Hensley declined to comment when asked the reason for Caldwell’s dismissal, however, at the last city council meeting, the mayor said Caldwell was not fit to return to duty.

“There are a lot of medical issues here and I don’t want to discuss this in front of everyone. I want to talk to you about that in person,” Hensley said at the council meeting.

However Caldwell said Hensley told him was being let go because of “direct insubordination,” including previous statements Caldwell has made discussing his employment status in The Harrodsburg Herald.

