Could Burgin Go Wet? New Initiative Hopes To Let Voters Decide

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

Mayor Joe Monroe said he has filed paperwork to get a wet dry initiative on the ballot for the 2024 general election. At last week’s meeting of the Burgin City Council, Monroe said they needed 85 signatures to get the question on the ballot.

Councilman Sindicat “Sid” Dunn, who organized a previous effort to get an initiative on the ballot, said they collected 115 last time. The number of necessary signatures is based on turnout at the previous election.

Officials said the last time, a lot of people who did not live in Burgin signed the petition. They were looking at putting the petition at the Burgin Express, the Burgin Depot and Burgin City Hall.

A large number of visitors come through Burgin every year on their way to Herrington Lake, and local leaders have wondered if allowing alcohol sales—as Harrodsburg voted to do in 2016—could have a similar impact in Burgin as it did in Harrodsburg. Local leaders are also looking at Lancaster in Garrard County, including a new store just across the lake.

“It’s closer for me to get some beer there than it is to go into town,” Dunn said.