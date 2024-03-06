Spring Into Action And Get A ‘Springy’ T-Shirt At Blood Drive On Wednesday, March 13

Robert Moore

Donors may receive a great springy “Give Y’all” T-shirt—while supplies last—at the Kentucky Blood Center’s blood drive for the Mercer County community on Wednesday, March 13, from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Lions Park Community Center in Harrodsburg (133 Factory Street).

The Kentucky Blood Center provides lifesaving blood products to more than 70 hospitals in Kentucky. The center relies on volunteer blood donors throughout the state to make sure blood is there when it’s needed for trauma and cancer patients and so much more.

Donations only take 45 minutes from registration to refreshment. The blood collection process takes 8-12 minutes. KBC staff are professionally trained to provide a comfortable and relaxing donation experience.

Blood donors must be at least 17 years old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, be in general good health, show a photo I.D. and meet additional requirements. Sixteen-year-old donors must have a signed parental permission slip, which can be found at kybloodcenter.org.

Appointments are preferred but walk-ins are welcome. To schedule a donation, visit kybloodcenter.org or call 800-775-2522.

The Kentucky Blood Center is the largest independent, full-service, nonprofit blood center in Kentucky. The center has been saving local lives since 1968. Licensed by the FDA, their sole purpose is to collect, process and distribute blood for patients in Kentucky. The Kentucky Blood Center provides services in 90 Kentucky counties and has donor centers in Lexington, Louisville, Frankfort, Pikeville, Somerset and the Tri-County area (Corbin).

