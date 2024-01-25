Russ Yeast Was Destined To Shine On The Big Stage

Samuel Warren

Russ Yeast spent much of his childhood on the road with his family. He was born at the height of his father Craig’s football career, around the time he was drafted by the Bengals in 1999. Russ’ dad Craig was of course the greatest ever wide receiver in the history of the University of Kentucky statistically, but his mother Tori Yeast was also a fantastic athlete. She won several state championships in track and field at Danville High School before committing to the University of Kentucky as a basketball player.

“Athletics were always in his DNA,” said Craig Yeast.

Craig continued his professional football career in the United States for three years before signing with the Hamilton Tiger Cats in Canada. Yeast played four seasons while catching 2706 yards and 13 touchdowns before finishing his playing career with a short stint with the Saskatchewan Roughriders. All the while his son Russ was right by his side, learning how the game works.

“He’s just always been around football. I was playing in the Canadian Football League and he was a little younger but he’d go to practice with me almost every day,” said Yeast.

Russ grew up a phenomenal athlete and tallied 2127 total yards and 27 touchdowns during his senior season at Center Grove High School in Johnson County, Indiana. Yeast led his team to the state championship finals before falling to Carmel High School. He was recognized as the Indiana Gatorade Player of the Year, voted first team All-State, selected as an Under Armour All-American and finished runner-up for Indiana Mr. Football. Russ, the number three ranked recruit in Indiana according to ESPN, decided to play at the University of Louisville where he tallied 137 tackles, one interception and half a sack in four seasons as a defensive back. Russ transferred to Kansas State for his final year of eligibility and finished his collegiate career strong with 47 tackles, four interceptions and a forced fumble. Russ was drafted as the 253 pick in the 2022 draft to the Los Angeles Rams.