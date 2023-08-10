 Skip to content

2023 Looks To Be Rebuilding Year For Titans Volleyball

| |

The Harrodsburg Herald/Sam Warren
The Mercer County Senior High varsity volleyball team. Front row: Jael Wooldridge, Ava Musick, Ella Davis, lzzie Carlton, Anne Whitenack, Grayson Perry, Jorge Sanford, Kar­leigh Sutton and Charlee Flach. Back row: Emerson Six, Madi Collier, Ella Stinnett, Addisen Shep­herd, Mia Floro, Mia Wade, Ralasia Piazza, Austin Dean, Lizzie Nichols and Coach Lynn Flach.

Sam Warren
Herald Staff
sports@harrodsburgherald.com

Titan volleyball Head Coach Lynn Flach has been at the helm of the Mercer County Senior High vol­leyball program for seven years. In 2022, the Titans had their best ever record under Flach, going 23-12 before falling to Southwestern in three sets in the opening round of region 12 play. The Titans were a senior-heavy team last fall as all six class of 2022 graduates played substantial varsity minutes, including star outside hitter Jai Maria Piazza and three-year starters Kallise Gammons, Taylor Murphy and Jamesyn White.

The Titans will be featuring many new faces and players who have never played varsity minutes before. Mercer volleyball has just two seniors this year, Jorga Sanford and Mia Wade, and one junior, Karleigh Sutton. Sanford featured in every game last season while Wade played 32 varsity sets as a defensive specialist.

“Jorga is my verbal leader and always supportive to her younger teammates,” Flach said. “Mia is the quiet leader, who will lead with actions on the court. Karleigh has improved so much over the last year that I am excited to see what she will do this year.”

For the rest of the story, check out this week’s edition of the Harrodsburg Herald. Click here to subscribe.

Posted in Breaking News, Sports

Leave a Comment