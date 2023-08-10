2023 Looks To Be Rebuilding Year For Titans Volleyball

Sam Warren

Herald Staff

sports@harrodsburgherald.com

Titan volleyball Head Coach Lynn Flach has been at the helm of the Mercer County Senior High vol­leyball program for seven years. In 2022, the Titans had their best ever record under Flach, going 23-12 before falling to Southwestern in three sets in the opening round of region 12 play. The Titans were a senior-heavy team last fall as all six class of 2022 graduates played substantial varsity minutes, including star outside hitter Jai Maria Piazza and three-year starters Kallise Gammons, Taylor Murphy and Jamesyn White.

The Titans will be featuring many new faces and players who have never played varsity minutes before. Mercer volleyball has just two seniors this year, Jorga Sanford and Mia Wade, and one junior, Karleigh Sutton. Sanford featured in every game last season while Wade played 32 varsity sets as a defensive specialist.

“Jorga is my verbal leader and always supportive to her younger teammates,” Flach said. “Mia is the quiet leader, who will lead with actions on the court. Karleigh has improved so much over the last year that I am excited to see what she will do this year.”