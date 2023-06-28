Roby Faces Multiple Felony Charges For April High Speed Chase

June Mercer County Indictments

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

A man from Edmunson County has been indicted on multiple felony counts related to a high speed pursuit through downtown Harrodsburg on Tuesday, April 25.

Patrick Roby, 35, of 20 Ridgeview Drive, Mammoth Cave, was indicted last week by the Mercer Circuit Court Grand Jury with kidnapping a class A felony, as well as a series of class B felonies.

At 4:59 p.m., the Harrodsburg Police Department were notified the Kentucky State Police was pursuing a black 2014 Chrysler 300 coming into Harrodsburg from Danville.

Roby was seen traveling north on Danville Road at the U.S. 127 intersection at a very high rate of speed “with multiple blown tires” according to the uniform citation. He almost struck two other vehicles while running a red light at the intersection. Police tried to stop Roby but were unable due to the vehicle’s speed and improper passing on the median, according to the uniform citation.

Following a cloud of dust and smoke, police located Roby’s car “crashed into the side of” the Diamond Point Welcome Center at the intersection of North College Street and Price Avenue, according to the uniform citation. Bystanders told police Roby took off running towards Price Avenue. They then learned from dispatch that Roby had jumped into a white truck, according to the uniform citation.

Police were able to locate and stop the white truck. The driver stepped out with his hands up and said, “He is in here.” According to the uniform citation, Roby then drove off in the truck with police in pursuit until it finally came to a stop on Warwick Road.

According to the uniform citation, the driver of the truck said Roby showed a handgun and forced his way into the vehicle, pulling the gun from his waistband and telling him to drive.

According to the uniform citation, Roby was “hesitant to exit the vehicle” but finally exited on the passenger’s side and took off on foot. Taken to the ground by police, Roby continued to resist until Cpl. Isaac Shelton “drive-stunned” Roby on the rear of his left leg, according to the uniform citation. Roby then complied and was taken into custody without further incident.

In addition to the kidnapping charge, Roby was indicted on six class B felonies, including 1st degree criminal mischief (two counts) for causing more than $1,000 in damage to property owned by the City of Harrodsburg and a private individual, 1st degree wanton endangerment, 1st degree fleeing and evading police (two counts, one for his actions in the black Chrysler and the other for his actions in the white Chevrolet truck) and theft by unlawful taking for taking the vehicle. Roby is being charged as a persistent felony offender. Bail was set at $100,000. Patrolman Dustin Mical (HPD) testified.

The grand jury handed up indictments last Wednesday on charges including assault, wanton endangerment and burglary.