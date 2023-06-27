Section Of US 68 To Reopen June 30

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is advising motorists that a portion of Harrodsburg Road/US 68 in Jessamine County will reopen. The road between Pekin Pike/KY 33 (milepoint 1.5) and the Jessamine-Mercer County line (milepoint 0.0) is schedule to reopen Friday, June 30, at 4 p.m. The time is approximate.

The closure was necessary for overhanging rock removal operations, KYTC said. Operations will continue for the Harrodsburg Road/US 68 project. The work includes asphalt pavement and roadway rehabilitation. The work zone is from the Jessamine-Mercer County line at the Kentucky River extending northeast to the Lexington Road/KY 29 Intersection, a distance of 4.81 miles. The anticipated date of completion for the entire project is Oct. 31. The work is part of the Highway Safety Improvement Program, which is designed to provide safety upgrades for roadways.

All work/closures are scheduled on a tentative basis, and subject to change depending on weather, emergencies and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.

KYTC District 7 includes: Anderson, Bourbon, Boyle, Clark, Fayette, Garrard, Jessamine, Madison, Mercer, Montgomery, Scott and Woodford Counties. Keep up with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet via GoKY or Waze on your smartphone.

