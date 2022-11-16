Holiday Open House At Diamond Point Welcome Center On Friday, Dec. 9

Tourist Commission Hosts Launch Party For ‘Downstream: Mercer County’ On Dec. 8

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

There will be a Holiday Open House at Diamond Point Welcome Center (488 Price Avenue) on Friday, Dec. 9, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Harrodsburg-Mercer County Tourism Commission are also holding a launch party for the episode of “Downstream” focusing on Mercer County on Thursday, Dec. 8, at the Stables at the Mercer County Fairgrounds.

“Downstream” is an educational travel series hosted by Carrie Stambaugh and Kyle Lake that travels along the 90,000 miles of lakes rivers and streams in Kentucky with a focus on some of the world’s best known distilleries. The series, which runs on Kentucky Educational Television and is also available online at Youtube or at their website, liquidkentucky.com. They have done episodes on Danville and Lawrenceburg.

“This is a cool documentary,” Daarik Gray, the executive director for the tourist commission, told the board of directors last week. “I’m going to promote it pretty hard.”

The tourist commission will invite everyone featured in the show as well as local elected officials. At last week’s meeting, the board moved to spend up to $1,500 to promote it.

Gray said a press release already typed up, but they have not decided on a time for the launch party. But once the episode premieres, it will be on KET and run for the next few years. Gray said the tourist commission can also use spare footage for social media ads.

Gray said they are also looking at ways to promote the gift shop at Diamond Point. In addition to the open house, they will also participate in Small Business Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

