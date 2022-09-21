Laykin Irvin’s Late Goals Save Titans Soccer

Mercer Fights Back In Second Half To Tie Shelby County 2-2

Wesley Bird

Herald Staff

wesley@harrodsburgherald.com

The Mercer County Titans girls soccer team (4-8-2) fought back in the second half to tie the Shelby County Lady Rockets (5-5-2), 2-2, Monday, Sept. 19. Mercer gave up two goals in the first half, but senior keeper Ryleigh Sipe kept the nets clear in the second half and Laykin Irvin put two goals in on the other end.

Mercer had the first look of the game with Irvin getting a shot on goal that was stopped by the Shelby County keeper (4′). Sipe was tested early as well with a save (5′). The Titans offense runs through Irvin who got some looks at the goal, but her first few attempts went over the goal or were stoped by the Rockets keeper (11′, 16′).

Shelby County scored their first goal with their speedy attacker getting past the Mercer back line and going far post past Sipe (24′), 0-1. Junior McKinley Stagner had a look to answer, but her shot was blocked by a Rockets defender (25′). After another save from Sipe, the Titans were issued a weak yellow card. Shelby County’s free kick was caught easily by Sipe in the goal (32′).