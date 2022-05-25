Four Big Events–MY PATH Yoga Festival, Native Dawn Flute Gathering, Chamber Music Festival of the Bluegrass And Ol’ Iron Rundown–And More On Memorial Day Weekend

Weekender For May 26 Through June 2

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

It’s the first three-day weekend of the year and there is a whole lot happening, including four festivals. In addition, the marinas on Herrington Lake will be open for lake season.

Keep in mind Thursday, June 2, marks the beginning of the 400 Mile Yard Sale, with four days of yard sales along U.S. 68. The Great American Brass Band also blasts off next weekend, and while most of the performances happen in Danville, there will be a special performance at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill on Friday, June 3, starting at 4:30 p.m.

Here’s information about the four big events happening this weekend.

MYPATH (Mindful-Yoga-Practice-at-Terrapin-Hill) Yoga Festival at Terrapin Hill Farms (7695 Mackville Road). Weekend yoga festival with meditation, workshops, music, nature, camping, good food and fellowship. Experience several styles of yoga including Acroyoga, Kaleidoscope, Kundalini, and Vinyasa/Hatha. Enjoy additional activities including Drum Circles, Guided Meditations, Nature Hikes, Organic Gardening, Journaling and Hula Hoop Workshops. Treat yourself to a massage, reiki session, henna, personal readings, and a variety of retail vendors. All levels of experience welcome. Starts 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 26 and 9 a.m. on Friday, May 27-Sunday, May 29. terrapinhillfarm.com, brenda@terrapinhillfarm.com or 859-612-9670.

Native Dawn Flute Gathering at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street). Three-day festival includes Native American flutes, handmade crafts, food trucks, flow art with fire, petting zoo, face painting, flint knapping demonstration and wood crafts. Starts 4 p.m. on Friday, May 27, 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 28, and 11 a.m. on Sunday, May 29. Angie at 602-600-1895, Yellowknifeflutes@gmail.com or Facebook: Native Dawn Flute Gathering. For booth space call Tim Cordin at 937-626-5437.

14th annual Chamber Music Festival Of The Bluegrass at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Saturday, May 28-Sunday, May 29. Spend the weekend with musicians from New York’s Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center in the Meadowview Barn. Tickets: Concerts I and III (11 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday): $50. Concerts II and IV (5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday): $75. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

7th Annual Ol’ Iron Rundown at Auto Kustoms (123 South Chiles Street). 1972 and Older Traditional Hot Rod, Custom Car, Truck and Motorcycle Show. Saturday, May 28, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Facebook: Ol’ Iron Rundown.

(All events are free unless otherwise listed.)

Thursday, May 26

Live music by James Foster at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by the Combination. Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery.

Live music by Tony Toy at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook: The Vault.

MYPATH Yoga Festival at Terrapin Hill Farms (7695 Mackville Road). Weekend yoga festival starts 6 p.m. terrapinhillfarm.com, brenda@terrapinhillfarm.com or 859-612-9670.

Friday, May 27

MYPATH Yoga Festival at Terrapin Hill Farms (7695 Mackville Road). Starts 9 a.m. terrapinhillfarm.com, brenda@terrapinhillfarm.com or 859-612-9670.

Native Dawn Flute Gathering at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street). Starts 4 p.m. 859-734-3314 or Facebook: Native Dawn Flute Gathering.

Shaker Sing-a-long at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Evening of Shaker music. All ages welcome. Starts 6 p.m. Meet outside Welcome Center 10 minutes before the program. $10 for season pass holder, $15 for everyone else. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

Live music by Kylie Miller at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Featuring outdoor dining, drinks and specialty cocktails around the fire pit. No admission is required. Starts 6:30 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

Live music by Mad Women and live comedy by Jimmy Barger at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by Taco Gallo. Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery.

Karaoke at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7-10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook: Downtown Pizza Pub.

Trivingo at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook: The Vault.

Live music at Rock Haven Cigar Tap Pour House (419 East Office Street). Starts 7:30 p.m. 859-605-2007 or Facebook: Rock Haven.

Saturday, May 28

Sunday, May 29

MYPATH Yoga Festival at Terrapin Hill Farms (7695 Mackville Road). Starts 9 a.m. terrapinhillfarm.com, brenda@terrapinhillfarm.com or 859-612-9670.

Native Dawn Flute Gathering at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street). Starts 11 a.m. 859-734-3314 or Facebook: Native Dawn Flute Gathering.

14th annual Chamber Music Festival Of The Bluegrass at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Musicians from New York’s Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center in the Meadowview Barn. Concert III starts 11 a.m. and costs $50. Concert IV starts 5 p.m. and costs $75. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

Trivia at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by the Combination. Starts 5 p.m. 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery.

Ceremony honoring Cpl. Charles W. Estell at Centennial Baptist Church (291 West Lane). Guest speaker: military historian Rick Lee, music directed by Bro. Bobby Dale Harris, flag ceremony by the Kentucky National Guard reception at Fellowship Hall. Starts 3 p.m.

Live music by Shane White at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Featuring outdoor dining and specialty cocktails around the fire pit. No admission required. Starts 6:30 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

Wednesday, June 1

Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). 10:30-11:15 a.m. Limited to 12 children, reservations required. 859-734-3680 or www.mcplib.info.

Thursday, June 2

400 Mile Yard Sale. Four days of yard sales along U.S. 68. For a full list of locations visit Facebook 400 Mile Sale or 400mile.com.

Live music at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by the Combination. Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery.

Live music at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook: The Vault.

