Sanitation District Works Toward Salt River Basin Grants

Funding Pursued for Riverview and Bright Leaf Projects

April Ellis

Herald Staff

At their October 2021 meeting, the Mercer County Sanitation District was asked to look into possibly expanding sewer service into the Riverview subdivision. At their Thursday, Dec. 9 meeting, Sanitation District Executive-Director Mike Sanford gave an update on obtaining funding for the Salt River Basin Watershed project, which encompasses Mercer County.

Sanford and Mercer County Health Department Public Health Director Cathy Akins, along with Strand Associates, have met with the Kentucky Division of Water to discuss a watershed plan, a necessary step in order to be eligible for Environmental Protection Agency 319H funding.