Crews Working To Clear Railroad Tracks After Derailment

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

Work crews are still trying to clear the tracks after a train derailed in downtown Harrodsburg this evening. Law enforcement and railroad personnel on the scene said the main focus is on clearing the capsized cars and determining the condition of the tracks. Cornishville Street and West Lane are the only available crossings, according to the Harrodsburg Police Department.

Earlier tonight,Alexander & Royalty released this video of the derailment. No one was injured in the derailment. Norfolk Southern told WKYT the train cars were empty when the capsized.

“Around 5 p.m. this evening a Norfolk Southern train derailed seven cars in Harrodsburg,” said Jeff DeGraff, Norfolk Southern Media Relations. “The cars are reported to be empty and there were no injuries.”

“Norfolk Southern crews and contractors are assessing the situation and beginning repair work,” DeGraff said. “At this time, the cause is under investigation.”

Josh Crager posted this drone footage of the capsized train cars on his YouTube channel.

In 2017, Norfolk Southern replaced every railroad crossing in Mercer County. At that time, up to 27 trains traveled through the area every day, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. Last year, the railroad struck a deal with the City of Harrodsburg to close the crossing on Broadway Street.

This story is still developing.