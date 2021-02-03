Hitachi Astemo Drives Into The Future

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd., Nissin Kogyo Keihin Corporation, Showa Corporation and Nissin Kogyo Co. Ltd. have completed a business merger to form Hitachi Astemo Ltd., a leading provider of mobility solutions to the automotive industry.

The name “Astemo” is derived from the words “Advanced Sustainable Technologies for Mobility” and describes the mission of the newly integrated manufacturer to “provide a safe, sustainable and comfortable mobility life through technologies that contribute to an advanced and sustainable society,” according to a press release.

According to Hitachi Astemo, the corporate integration is driven by profound changes in the automotive industry, specifically CASE (Connected, Autonomous, Sharing and Electrification). The company expects the trend towards vehicles with built in internet connectivity, self-driving vehicles and vehicles that are partially or completely powered by electricity will continue to grow.

Manufacturers need increased scale and resources to create the leading technological solutions required for today’s mobility demands, according to the press release.

The Hitachi facility in Harrodsburg is one of the biggest employers in Mercer County, with nearly 1,100 full time employees. The Harrodsburg Herald reached out to Hitachi Astemo to see how the integration will impact operations here in Harrodsburg.

“With this merger, the company is increasing the global market share of core products to the third largest or above,” a corporate spokesperson said. “Within the short-term we do not expect to see any significant change to our operations and products. The long-term future of the Harrodsburg facility remains bright as we position ourselves as a leader in the marketplace. We hope to leverage this merged organization in the future for further new business.”

