Special Districts Set Tax Rates

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

[email protected]

The Mercer County Fiscal Court approved the tax rates set by the county’s special taxing districts during a special-called meeting last Friday.

The fiscal court set the county property tax rate at 12.5 cents per $100 in assessed value last week. Even though that is the compensating rate—calculated by the state to generate the same revenue as last year—it is a one-tenth of a cent increase over last year. The magistrates also approved the personal property tax rate of 17.11 cents per $100, which is also the compensating rate.

On Monday, the Harrodsburg City Commission voted to set the tax rate at 6.65 cents per $100 in assessed value. The city will hold a tax hearing on Thursday, Oct. 1, at 5:30 p.m., followed by a special-called meeting at 6:30 p.m. at Harrodsburg City Hall (208 South Main Street).

The Burgin Independent Board of Education will hold a public hearing on Wednesday, Sept. 30, at 7 p.m. to hear public comments regarding a proposed general fund tax levy of 79.5 cents on real property and personal property.

Here is a list of tax rates set by the county, Harrodsburg, Burgin and the special taxing districts for the new fiscal year. They are presented as cents per $100 in assessed value.

Mercer County

Real Estate 12.5

Personal Property 17.11

City Of Harrodsburg

Real Estate 6.65

Personal Property 6.65

City Of Burgin

Real Estate 19.10

Personal Property 15.27

Mercer County Public Library

Real Estate 7.8

Personal Property 7.8

Mercer County Health Department

Real Estate 5

Personal Property 5

Mercer County

Cooperative Extension Office

Real Estate 4.10

Personal Property 7.7

Mercer County Fire

Protection District

Real Estate 6

Personal Property 6

Mercer County Soil

Conservation District

Millage Tax 0.7

Mercer County Schools

Real Estate 70.1

Personal Property 72